What Actually Works to Prevent Kids from Getting Colds?
By Roy Gregory
Jan 21, 2019 @ 12:19 PM

Kids get three to six colds a year. Do you know the best ways to prevent them from getting sick?
71 percent of parents try methods with little scientific proof of working. Things like making sure kids don’t go outside with wet hair or just staying inside to prevent colds have been passed down through generations. Those theories have little to do with getting sick.
Studies say that while Vitamin C is fine for kids to take, there is little evidence to suggest it prevents colds.
The best thing to help kids from getting colds is hygiene. Frequent and correct hand washing with soap and water or antibacterial solution kills cold germs before they reach the body. Here’s the complete story from CBS News.

