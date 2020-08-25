      Weather Alert

Here’s What a Cats Tail Can Tell You…

Aug 25, 2020 @ 9:13am
(From the Hill Pet Food company)

Your cat’s tail can tell you about what’s going on inside her head.  Here’s what your cat is thinking, by tail:

Positionhigh.  When your cat holds her tail high in the air as she moves about her territory, she’s expressing confidence and contentment.  A tail that sticks straight up signals happiness and a willingness to be friendly.  And watch the tip of an erect tail. A little twitch can mean a particularly happy moment.
Curved like a question mark.  This tail position often signals a playful mood and a cat that’s ready to share some fun with you.

Positionlow. Watch out.  A tail positioned straight down can signal aggression.  Although Persian cats tend to carry their tails low for no particular reason (* They are jerks.)
Tucked away.  A tail curved beneath the body signals fear or submission.  Something is making your cat nervous.
Puffed up.  A tail resembling a pipe cleaner reflects a severely agitated and frightened cat trying to look bigger to ward off danger.

Moving:
Whipping tail.  A tail that slaps back and forth rapidly indicates both fear and aggression.  Consider it a warning to stay away.
Swishing tail.  A tail that sways slowly from side to side usually means your cat is focused on an object.  You might see this tail position right before your cat pounces on a bird.
Wrapped around another cat.  A tail wrapped around another cat is like you putting your arm around another person.  It conveys friendship.

