Here’s What a Cats Tail Can Tell You…
Getty Images
(From the Hill Pet Food company)
Your cat’s tail can tell you about what’s going on inside her head. Here’s what your cat is thinking, by tail:
Position: high. When your cat holds her tail high in the air as she moves about her territory, she’s expressing confidence and contentment. A tail that sticks straight up signals happiness and a willingness to be friendly. And watch the tip of an erect tail. A little twitch can mean a particularly happy moment.
– Curved like a question mark. This tail position often signals a playful mood and a cat that’s ready to share some fun with you.
Position: low. Watch out. A tail positioned straight down can signal aggression. Although Persian cats tend to carry their tails low for no particular reason (* They are jerks.)
– Tucked away. A tail curved beneath the body signals fear or submission. Something is making your cat nervous.
– Puffed up. A tail resembling a pipe cleaner reflects a severely agitated and frightened cat trying to look bigger to ward off danger.
Moving:
– Whipping tail. A tail that slaps back and forth rapidly indicates both fear and aggression. Consider it a warning to stay away.
– Swishing tail. A tail that sways slowly from side to side usually means your cat is focused on an object. You might see this tail position right before your cat pounces on a bird.
– Wrapped around another cat. A tail wrapped around another cat is like you putting your arm around another person. It conveys friendship.