Zac Brown Band Makes Bombshell Sphere Decision

May 13, 2024
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Zac Brown Band)

It looks like the Zac Brown Band might be heading to Las Vegas to play the Sphere.

Brown, himself, broke the news during an appearance on Theo Von‘s This Past Weekend podcast.

He revealed that he has already attended several shows there.

Brown said, “I just saw Phish there, saw U2 on opening night, saw the movie [Postcard from Earth] there, [I’ve] been going.”  He explained:  “To get to be one of the first bands that goes in there to do it, this is our masterpiece, man.”  Brown said, “This is our chance to really show what we can do as a band.”

Which artist would you most like to see perform at Sphere?

