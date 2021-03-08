WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Moving? Here Are the Most Common “Fails”

According to a recent poll, the most common moving fails include damaged furniture . . . not being able to fit stuff through doorways . . . trouble maneuvering around corners . . . and when the bottom of a box breaks open.
What’s the worst thing that’s happened to you while moving into a new place? Someone polled 2,000 people. Here are the ten most common moving fails . . .
1. Damaged furniture. Either from dropping it or bumping into stuff.
2. Scratched-up walls . . . usually from moving furniture.
3. Realizing something won’t fit through a door.
4. Trouble getting heavy stuff up and down the stairs.
5. Trouble maneuvering things around corners.
6. When the bottom of a box breaks, and everything falls out.
7. The previous residents at your new place didn’t clean, or left junk behind.
8. Your new place isn’t ready in time.
9. You didn’t get everything packed in time.
10. Delicate stuff breaking during your move.
A few more that made the top 20 were issues with the moving truck . . . trouble with the keys . . . and your friends promising to help, then not showing up.
