Watch Parker McCollum’s “Pretty Heart” video.
Parker McCollum says it’s really humbling to see his song “Pretty Heart” having success on the charts right now, and he says his parents think it’s pretty cool, too but how did he feel shooting the video?
(Parker McCollum) “I’ve always enjoyed acting and always thought maybe there was something for me there one day down the road. But, having to kiss somebody’s cheek that you never met in your life 16 times in 45 minutes is…You know, that will make you pretty comfortable with anything.”