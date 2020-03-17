      Weather Alert

Watch Keith Urban Live Stream Concert From His Basement

Mar 17, 2020 @ 10:12am

Keith Urban was supposed to perform in Houston this week but due to the COVID-19 pandemic he gave the concert in his basement via Instagram.
The “God Whispered Your Name” singer was joined by wife, Nicole Kidman, for a 30 minute sing-a-long which also included Urban’s keyboard and percussionist, Jeff Linsenmaier.
“Just loved getting to sing and dance with you all,” Nicole commented on her Instagram selfie.
Keith Urban is this year’s ACM Awards host, originally scheduled in April, will now happen on September 5th.

