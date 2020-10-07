Watch Kane Brown Cover Blake Shelton’s “Ole Red”
If you were watching Blake Shelton’s Instagram Story over the weekend then you know about who will be his battle advisor for season 19 of “The Voice.”
In case you missed it Blake threw out a multiple-choice question asking fans which artist didn’t collaborate with the battle advisor. The choices were John Legend, Ava Max, Lauren Alaina, and Maren Morris.
The answer was Morris. The second hint was the battle advisor singing Uncle Kracker’s “Follow Me” where you can’t deny whose voice it is.
It was confirmed on Monday that Kane Brown will join The Voice as Blake’s battle advisor. Brown was featured again on Blake’s IG Story with his rendition of Blake’s song, “Ole Red.” Here’s the complete story from Music Mayem Magazine.