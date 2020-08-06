Walmart To Begin Drive-In Theaters On August 14
FILE- In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, a shopper loads her car after shopping at a Walmart in Pittsburgh. May 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Grab the popcorn, Walmart is turning its parking lots into drive-in theaters. The retailer confirmed 320 movies will be shown at 160 stores starting next Friday through October 21st. That includes classics like “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and “The Wizard of Oz.” Also, family hits like “Black Panther” and “The Iron Giant.” Parking spaces can be reserved now on the website ‘TheWalmartDriveIn.com