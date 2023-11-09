Vince Gill + The Eagles Add More Dates to ‘Long Goodbye’ Farewell Tour

The Eagles Add More Dates to ‘Long Goodbye’ Farewell Tour

The Eagles have added another handful of dates to their ‘Long Goodbye‘ farewell tour.

Seven more dates were announced on Wednesday, including stops in California, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Florida, and North Carolina.

Steely Dan will support the band on the new dates.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the general public next Friday, Nov. 17th.

The ‘Long Goodbye‘ is expected to stretch into 2025, so expect plenty more dates to be announced in the weeks to come.

How many bands or artists have you seen on their ‘farewell tour‘?