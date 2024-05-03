Russell Dickerson thinks it’s a “Good Day to Have a Great Day”

Russell Dickerson‘s celebrating life with a big ol’ smile in “Good Day to Have a Great Day.”

Russell penned the track with Jesse Frasure, Justin Tranter and Eren Cannata, and the jubilant number is packed with positivity and all the feel-good vibes to put you in a great mood.

“Blue birds on my shoulder, countin’ four leaf clovers/ Sunshine serotonin, it’s a good day to have a great day, baby/ Blue Jean silver lining, I’m out here cloud ninin’/ Ask me why I’m smilin’/ It’s a good day to have a great day, baby,” Russell sings in the bouncy chorus.

“I wrote ‘Good Day To Have A Great Day’ about my life motto. Is every single day of your life amazing? Maybe not. But 99 percent of the time, you can choose to make it the best day ever,” shares Russell. “I hope this song lifts people up!”

Russell’s latest studio album is his 2022 self-titled record, which received the deluxe treatment with live recordings and acoustic versions in 2023 as The Afterparty Deluxe.

Coming up, Russell will hit the road with Sam Hunt on Sam’s Locked Up Tour. For a full list of dates and to get tickets, visit Russell’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.