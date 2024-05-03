98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kane Brown + Marshmello reunite for collab #2

May 3, 2024 2:45PM CDT
Share
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Kane Brown has reunited with hit DJ Marshmello for his new single, “Miles on It.”

It’s the follow-up collab to Kane and Marshmello’s 2019 crossover hit “One Thing Right.”

“Yeah, let’s go, put some miles on it/ Back of the Chevy with the engine runnin’/ Just you and me in a truck bed wide like a California King/ We could break it in if you know what I mean/ Put some miles on it/ We could break it in if you know what I mean/ Put some miles on it/ We could break it in if you know what I mean,” Kane sings in the song over an uptempo and summery production.

Kane’s latest album is 2022’s Different Man, which spawned the hit singles “Thank God,” “One Mississippi” and “Like I Love Country Music.” His recent releases include “Fiddle in the Band” and the #1 hit “I Can Feel It.”

To see Kane at an upcoming stop of his In The Air Tour, visit kanebrownmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FABULOUS: Woman Reveals Brilliant Online Dating Strategy... 'Ugly'
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Make Your Weekend Feel Longer - Here's How

Recent Posts