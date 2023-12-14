Village of Oswego Property Taxes are going Down!

Oswego property owners will see a 3 percent decrease in the Village of Oswego’s property tax rate on their upcoming tax bills.

The Village Board approved a tax levy with a rate that is a 3 percent decrease in the Village’s tax rate applied to properties within the

Village. This is the largest tax levy rate decrease for the Village of Oswego since 2015 when the decrease was 4.6%, and the lowest tax rate since 2009.

In a press release they said “We are in a great financial position to reduce the Village’s property tax rate,” Village President Ryan Kauffman said. “We know that property taxes across all Oswego’s units of government are a burden for our residents. The

Village Board wants to take whatever steps we can to reduce that burden.” The Village’s property taxes are among various revenue sources that support the Village’s operations. Over the past two years the Village has managed to achieve surpluses of $4.2 million and $5.6 million through a combination of reduced expenditures and strong revenues in the general fund alone. The current fiscal year is

trending in the same direction.