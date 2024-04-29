Surprising Celebrities Who Are Country Music Fans…

Many Hollywood celebrities are big fans of country music, including Reese Witherspoon, who joked about wanting to be a country singer, in a Facebook post.

Witherspoon, who has a home in ‘The Gulch’ neighborhood in Nashville, has shown love for country artists, like Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton – and even hosted a country music reality show, with Kacey Musgraves.

Other stars like The Rock (who just did a music video with Chris Janson), Jimmy Butler, and Kendall Jenner, have also expressed their love for country music, through various means.

Plus, many celebrities have ties to Nashville, with stars like Nicole Kidman (Keith Urban‘s wife), Justin Timberlake, and Taylor Swift calling the city home (well, Taylor has a home in ‘The Gulch,’ too.

