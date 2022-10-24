UPDATE: Alan Jackson Fan Permitted to Honor her Mother on his Property

BLOOMINGTON, IL - MAY 09: (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

We previously told you about an Alan Jackson “superfan,” whose dying wish was to have her ashes spread at Jackson’s Nashville area home.

As we reported, her daughter, named Sue Castle, recently flew to Nashville from her home in Maine to accomplish that goal, for her mother.

While she didn’t get to Jackson’s home, the singer’s team welcomed Castle to Jackson’s downtown Nashville venue, AJ’s Good Time Bar, and allowed her to put up a display she’d made (though, it’s not mentioned whether her mother’s ashes are inside). It pays tribute to her mother’s love of Jackson and his music.

The shrine for Mary Ann “Marie” Gallant is now showcased in the bar.

Castle was also granted free food and drinks for life at the bar, per Jackson.

Castle told The Sun Journal that the trip “helped my heart.”