98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

UPDATE: Alan Jackson Fan Permitted to Honor her Mother on his Property

October 24, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Share
UPDATE: Alan Jackson Fan Permitted to Honor her Mother on his Property
BLOOMINGTON, IL - MAY 09: (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

We previously told you about an Alan Jacksonsuperfan,” whose dying wish was to have her ashes spread at Jackson’s Nashville area home.

As we reported, her daughter, named Sue Castle, recently flew to Nashville from her home in Maine to accomplish that goal, for her mother.

While she didn’t get to Jackson’s home, the singer’s team welcomed Castle to Jackson’s downtown Nashville venue, AJ’s Good Time Bar, and allowed her to put up a display she’d made (though, it’s not mentioned whether her mother’s ashes are inside).  It pays tribute to her mother’s love of Jackson and his music.

The shrine for Mary Ann “Marie” Gallant is now showcased in the bar.

Castle was also granted free food and drinks for life at the bar, per Jackson.

Castle told The Sun Journal that the trip “helped my heart.”

More about:
#AJ'sGoodTimeBar
#AlanJackson
#Ashes
#Gracious
#Shrine
#Superfan
#TheSunJournal

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
4

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
5

How Much Halloween Candy Is Truly Too Much? THIS. SERIOUSLY.

Recent Posts