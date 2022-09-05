Tyler Hubbard Excited For New Music & Keith Urban Tour

Tyler Hubbard recently shared more about the new music he has on the way and described how he feels about going on tour with Keith Urban. Tyler said about Keith Urban, “We wrote that one together, so he’s definitely got his flavor on there and added a new element to what I was writing at the time. It felt really good and just a cool, fun, up-tempo dance song. I’m excited to play that one out on tour with him, and who knows, maybe I can convince him to come out and play a guitar solo with me or something. I’m excited.” He continued, “The song ‘Miss My Daddy’ actually was a very personal song that I wrote by myself, and was sort of a therapeutic experience for me to write that song. I never expected to record it. At that time, I never expected to do a solo artist thing. Now that I am where I’m at, that song has become such an important part of my story that I felt like it was important to put on this project.” He added about the tour, “I’m going to play a lot of my new stuff, I’m going to play a couple of the FGL songs that I wrote to give the fans something really familiar and kind of help connect the dots. But I’m just going to out and have a good time, get the fans warmed up for Keith, play them some new music and start to tell my story, and start to get ready for, hopefully, a big year next year.”