Two Weeks Left: Claim Your Piece of $100 Million Verizon Settlement

Verizon customers have just two weeks left, to claim part of a $100 million class action settlement.

The lawsuit had been filed for “deceptive” administrative fees.

Verizon customers who have been billed for an “Administrative Charge,” between 2016 and 2023, are eligible for a payment of up to $100.

The deadline is April 15th to submit a claim. It can be done online at VerizonAdministrativeChargeSettlement.com.

Should the government do more to crack down on these ‘hidden’ fees? Who are the worst offenders?