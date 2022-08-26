Trace Adkins Gives an Update on Toby Keith

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Trace Adkins is giving his total support to his friend Toby Keith during his cancer battle.

Toby revealed he was battling stomach cancer back in June and during a recent interview, Trace gave an update on his friend’s condition.

“I haven’t gotten to talk to him, I’ve talked to some people in his circle,” said Adkins. “He’s doing as well as can be expected from what I hear. He’s tougher than a $5 steak.”

You can check out Trace in the upcoming Fox series, Monarch when it premieres on September 11.