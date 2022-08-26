98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Trace Adkins Gives an Update on Toby Keith

August 26, 2022 6:08PM CDT
Share
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Trace Adkins is giving his total support to his friend Toby Keith during his cancer battle.

Toby revealed he was battling stomach cancer back in June and during a recent interview, Trace gave an update on his friend’s condition.

“I haven’t gotten to talk to him, I’ve talked to some people in his circle,” said Adkins. “He’s doing as well as can be expected from what I hear. He’s tougher than a $5 steak.”

You can check out Trace in the upcoming Fox series, Monarch when it premieres on September 11.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FAIL: Terrible "How to Get a Husband" Advice from 1958 Women's Magazine
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Weekend Mistakes Can Mess Up Your Whole Week
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.
5

How Bad Are Hot Dogs for You?

Recent Posts