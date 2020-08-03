Tour George Strait’s Ranch in Texas
George Strait is giving fans a look into his ranch lifestyle with a new video tour of his South Texas ranch.
Strait, who grew up on his family’s ranch in Pearsall, Texas, would work with his father and brother Buddy on the ranch during the weekends. The 69-year-old, country icon, has another ranch near Cotulla, Texas which is between San Antonio and Laredo.
George’s family ranch has been a part of the Strait family for over 100 years. When Strait isn’t touring or making music he still works on the ranches and participates in his annual George Strait Team Roping Classic.
George and his wife, Norma, are currently selling their San Antonio home named, The Dominion. They also enjoy spending time with their two grandchildren, George Harvey Strait III, nicknamed “Bubba,” and Jilliann Louise Strait. See George Strait’s ranches on Country Fancast’s YouTube channel. Here’s the complete story from Country Fancast.