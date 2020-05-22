Tonight’s Silverstrings Concert Benefits the American Cancer Society
Tonight from 7pm-8pm the band Silverstrings will perform a live 1-hour Virtual Concert to Benefit the American Cancer Society.
This year’s donations have taken a big hit because of Covid-19. One of the biggest annual fundraisers for ACS is the Relay for Life. Many Relay for Life events have been cancelled due to Social Distancing Restrictions.
We are inviting the community to get involved. Dedicate a luminaria to honor a cancer fighter or in memory of someone you lost for only $10 each. click the link to get a luminaria:
https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer…
Cancer survivors we want you! Are you or do you know one? We want to celebrate you! Send a picture/selfie/video of you/your name, type of cancer and how many years to this email to be celebrated! CMHSRFL2020@gmail.com
Please help – deadline for submissions/donations/dedications is on May 20.
The Virtual Relay For Life will air on Sunday, May 24th @ 6pm from Crete Monee High School. Click here to find out more on this Sundays Virtual Relay of Life Event.
Silverstrings:
3 part Harmonies soaring over Guitar, Banjo, Mandolin, Harmonica and Fiddle. That’s Silverstrings. Playing a mixture of Older Country, Bluegrass and Oldies, there’s something for everyone. Songs you can expect to hear, vary from artists like Jimmy Buffet, Charlie Daniels, Crosby Stills and Nash, Elvis, CCR, Hank Williams, George Strait, Steve Earle and a few songs of their own.
Members include:
Dave Craig: Vocals, Bass Guitar, Acoustic Rhythm Guitar and Lead Guitar
Dave brings years of experience with him as Frontman and Sideman.
Bands include Dead End Alley Band, Hazzard County Band, Patti Jo Timmons Band,
Headin’ West, Just Us, Charlie Stewart and Comet Country and more. He has opened for National acts: Brooks and Dunn, David Lee Murphy, Rascal Flatts, CDB, Keith Urban, Montgomery Gentry and many more…
Mike Doolin: Vocals and Acoustic Rhythm Guitar (and formerly a Drummer)
Mike brings many years experience as Frontman and sideman
Bands include Country Rambler, Prairie Fire and Slick Willy. He’s also opened for some National Acts: The Forester Sisters, 3 Dog Night, Tom T. Hall, Ray Price and Exile
Charlie Stewart: Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Fiddle, Banjo, Mandolin and Harmonica
Songwriting was his passion for many years and he released 2 Cd’s while Fronting Charlie Stewart and Comet Country.
Bands included Headin’ West, Hard Reign, On Tyme, Just Us, Crystal and Witness.
He has played many Festivals including the Illinois State Fair and Taste of Chicago, and opened for Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers at the Rialto.