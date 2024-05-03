The Text Keith Urban Sent Lainey Wilson When He Asked Her to Collaborate

Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson‘s collaboration, “Go Home W U,” started with a text message – from Keith to Lainey – which asked her to sing on the track.

Keith shared their text conversation on social media, which revealed his invitation for Lainey to join him on the song’s chorus, and various parts, with a chill, bar singalong vibe.

“Hey ya Lainey,” he writes in the text. “It’s Keith (Urban) here. Hope you’re good. Would you be game to sing on a song of mine if it suited ya?!” You can almost hear his Australian accent, in the words… LOL

Wilson was appreciative of Urban thinking of her, and was quick to accept his offer and history was made.