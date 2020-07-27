Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Officially Become Greek Citizens
(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially Greek citizens – as well as American It’s dual citizenship.
The couple celebrate their new citizenship with a photo of their new passports, alongside the country’s prime minister.
Wilson, who is half Greek, and Hanks, who is a Greek Orthodox convert, have spent plenty of time in Greece; because they have a residence in Antiparos. The two are commited to charitable works, across the globe (In fact, Hanks became very interested in the fires which devastated Mati and claimed 100 lives, back in 2018). When the couple caught coronavirus, in Australia, they shared their process of recovery with the world, to offer facts and information.
“Greece is a haven… I’ve been around the world, I’ve been to the most beautiful places in the world, none of them tops Greece. The land, the sky, the water, it’s good for the soul, it’s a healing place,” Hanks told reporters at the 2020 Golden Globes.
If you could have dual citizenship, which nation would you want to add?