Tips for spring break success
March 2, 2023 8:12AM CST
South Dakota University has some great tips for a great Spring break!
- Know your location and surroundings. Understand how to get back to your hotel, friend’s house, campsite, meeting locations, etc.
- Watch out for yourself and your friends. Plan to check on each other and return home together. Have designated meeting times. Help a friend that may be in a position of drinking too much.
- Avoid the drama it’s the easiest way to put an end to spring break fun.
- Protect your location on social media sites. Sharing too much information on your location may endanger your personal safety.
- Remember you are being recorded. Cell phone cameras are everywhere.
- Know your personal limits, use a designated driver or cab if you choose to drink. Also, don’t drink on an empty stomach.
- NO means NO.
- Wear sunscreen if you venture to a warmer climate, especially on your first day in the sun. South Dakota winters don’t provide a means of a base for sun tanning.
- Protect your personal belongings.
- Watch your finances. Don’t spend yourself out of a fun week on the first night. Also, you will need funds to get home.
- If you are single and you decide to find romance, be sure to practice safe romance. Also, don’t expect much from a spring break romance and be careful of those claiming to be single, as that is not always the case. This is true for both males and females.
- If you are in a meaningful relationship, don’t ruin it by finding spring break romance. You will regret it later.