Tips for a Winter Storm – Before, During and After

With possible blizzard conditions expected later this week, The National Weather Service has already issued winter storm watches for the Chicago area ahead of a winter storm that could bring blizzard conditions on Friday.

The watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Friday until noon on Saturday for McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Kankakee Cook and Will counties. A watch begins late Thursday night through Saturday for Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, La Salle, Kendall and Grundy counties.

With this storm, the weather service said heavy snow and blowing snow are possible. Accumulations could be greater than 6 inches, and winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Winds could bring the potential for periods of blizzard conditions, specifically Friday evening into early Saturday, the weather service said. Travel could be dangerous, and conditions will most likely impact both the Friday morning and evening commute. After the winter storm at the end of the week, temperatures will be much colder. The high for Saturday is 23 degrees, with single-digit wind chills expected. On Saturday night, wind chills could be 20 below zero.

Before a Winter Storm

. Be informed by receiving alerts, warnings, and public safety information before, during, and after emergencies.

. Create and review your family emergency plan.

. If you receive dialysis, medical treatments or home health care services, work with your medical provider to determine how to maintain care and . service if you are unable to leave your home for a period of time.

. Assemble an emergency kit. Add seasonal supplies to your emergency kit, such as extra winter clothing and blankets.

. Follow instructions from public safety officials.

Prepare for possible power outages.

. Fully charge your cellphone, laptop, and other electronic devices before a storm if power outages are expected.

. If your medical equipment uses electricity, talk to health care providers, utility company & your personal support network for options during a power outage. If you’ll need assistance during an outage, talk to family, friends & your support network.

. Consider purchasing a generator to provide power during an outage. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and learn how to use it safely before an outage.

Prepare your home for possible emergencies.

. Remove dead or rotting trees and branches around your home that could fall and cause injury or damage.

. Clear clogged rain gutters to allow water to flow away from your home. Melting snow and ice can build up if gutters are clogged with debris.

. Ensure your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working and have fresh batteries.

. Maintain heating equipment and chimneys by having them cleaned and inspected every year.

. Make sure your home is properly insulated. Caulk and weather-strip doors and windows to keep cold air out. Install storm windows or cover windows with plastic from the inside to provide insulation.

. Ensure you have sufficient heating fuel and consider safe backup heating options such as fireplaces or woodstoves.

. Ensure your vehicle is ready for safe winter driving. Keep the gas tank at least half-full and have a Winter Emergency Car Kit in the trunk.

During a Winter Storm

. Minimize outdoor activities. Drive only if it is absolutely necessary. If you must drive, utilize MEMA’s winter driving safety tips.

. Keep your pets safe with Winter Pet Safety Tips.

. Dress for the season to protect against the elements. Dress in several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing instead of a single heavy layer. Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent. Wear a hat, mittens (not gloves) and sturdy waterproof boots to protect your extremities. Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

. During extreme cold weather, follow our extreme cold safety tips.

. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

After a Winter Storm

. Continue to monitor media for emergency information.

. Follow instructions from public safety officials.

. Call 9-1-1 to report emergencies, including downed power lines and gas leaks.

. Check with your local authorities to find locations of warming centers or shelters near you or for other storm-related questions.

. In the event of power outages during cold weather, you may need to go to a warming center or emergency shelter to stay warm. Report power outages to your utility company.

. Stay away from downed utility wires. Always assume a downed power line is live.

. Stay off streets and roads until they are clear of snow.

. Use caution and take frequent breaks when shoveling snow to prevent overexertion. Overexertion can bring on a heart attack—a major cause of death in the winter.

. Clear exhaust vents from direct vent gas furnace systems to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working as it is a silent, odorless, killer.

. Clear snow from around vehicle exhaust pipes before starting the vehicle to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

. Make sure emergency generators or secondary heating systems are well ventilated because their fumes contain carbon monoxide. See more Generator Safety Tips.

. Dig out fire hydrants and storm drains in your neighborhood.

. Clear snow from the sidewalk on your property including nearby curb cuts to allow access for wheelchair users. Regulations and requirements for . homeowners and business to clear sidewalks vary by community, but even if not required, please clear sidewalks to make safe travel for all.

. Property owners and businesses should clear snow from walkways, entrances and access ramps, and handicapped parking spots and may be required to do so.

. Check your roof and clear accumulated snow to avoid roof collapses.

. Don’t park too close to corners so public safety vehicles and plows can maneuver safely.

. Be aware of children playing in the streets, particularly climbing on or running out from behind large snowdrifts. Parents should remind their children to be aware of plowing operations and traffic.

. Be a good neighbor. Check on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly, those who live alone, those with medical conditions and those who may need additional assistance.