Tim McGraw will perform at College Football National Championship January 13th
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: Tim McGraw performs onstage during the "Soul2Soul" World Tour at Staples Center on July 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Tim McGraw will perform on the Capital One Stage at Allstate Championship Tailgate Plaza in New Orleans’ Woldenberg Park on Jan. 13th leading up to the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Judah & The Lion will also perform on the 13th, while Bastille is set to play on Jan. 12th. Here’s everything you need to know about Tim’s show and the College Football National Championship.