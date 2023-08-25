Tim McGraw Says His Small Hometown Doesn’t Tolerate Racism

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 11: Tim McGraw performs on stage during day four of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage,)

Tim McGraw hasn’t heard Jason Aldean’s controversial “Try That in a Small Town,” nor has he seen the song’s music video. So, when he was asked about the topic of small towns and racism in a new interview, McGraw was careful to clarify that he couldn’t comment on that song, specifically

But McGraw explained that, as someone who grew up in a small town in Louisiana, he could offer insight into his own experience of what it was like to be a part of a small, Southern community: “I probably grew up in the smallest town you can imagine. We had a caution light and a cotton gin and maybe 200 people lived around there.”

McGraw didn’t feel like that community was racist. To the contrary, he says it was “very inclusive, very open, very nurturing.” McGraw describes it this way: “I didn’t grow up around people being racist. I didn’t grow up around people being mean to people.” The “Humble and Kind” singer continues: “If there was any hint of that, my coach, who was my mentor growing up, my coach would knock that down in a heartbeat. He would slap the s–t out of you if he heard you say anything racist.”

Tim’s new album, “Standing Room Only,” comes out, today.

