      Weather Alert

Tim McGraw Says He’s Getting More Emotional With Age

Aug 5, 2020 @ 9:18am

Tim McGraw already revealed that he cried when he recorded his latest single, “I Called Mama,” just as he did the first time he tried to sing it for his wife, Faith Hill. Tim has even gotten choked up talking about the song during interviews, and of course it has to do with the subject matter, but Tim tells WCCQ’s Roy Gregory it’s also because he’s turned into a really emotional guy.

“I Called Mama” is the first release off Tim’s new album, Here on Earth, which will be released on August 21st.
Tim recently shared a clip on social media for a track on Here On Earth called “Damn Sure Do” featuring video footage through the years of him and Faith:.

TAGS
Faith Hill Tim McGraw “I Called Mama”
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again