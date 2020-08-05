Tim McGraw Says He’s Getting More Emotional With Age
Tim McGraw already revealed that he cried when he recorded his latest single, “I Called Mama,” just as he did the first time he tried to sing it for his wife, Faith Hill. Tim has even gotten choked up talking about the song during interviews, and of course it has to do with the subject matter, but Tim tells WCCQ’s Roy Gregory it’s also because he’s turned into a really emotional guy.
“I Called Mama” is the first release off Tim’s new album, Here on Earth, which will be released on August 21st.
Tim recently shared a clip on social media for a track on Here On Earth called “Damn Sure Do” featuring video footage through the years of him and Faith:.