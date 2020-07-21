Tim McGraw Puts Acting On Backburner To Focus On Music
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: Tim McGraw performs onstage during the "Soul2Soul" World Tour at Staples Center on July 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Tim McGraw has several successful acting credits to his name, including movies like The Blind Side, Friday Night Lights and Country Strong. While acting is still one of his passions, he tells Roy Gregory that these days music has been the focus.
Tim is sitting in the Top 15 on the country charts with “I Called Mama.”
His new album, Here On Earth, is due out on August 21st.