Thousands of Santa Clauses Flood the Streets of New York City. Welcome to SantaCon
SantaCon revelers wait in line to enter a bar Saturday Dec. 10, 2016, in New York. The city's annual SantaCon event is on despite efforts by a community group to deter the holiday pub crawl by red-suited revelers. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
It’s almost Christmas, and what could that mean besides lots of food, gifts and … Santas? Welcome to SantaCon NYC, where thousands of Saint Nicks hit the streets of the Big Apple, donating to charitable causes while dressing up as Santa and visiting bars around the city. SantaCon 2019 began at 10 a.m. on Saturday before the city’s jolly good fellows spread joy across town. While most attendees dress up as Santa, many dressed as elves, reindeers, and other holiday-themed costumes.
The annual event began in 1994. New York SantaCon is the largest, but more than 300 similar events take place in more than 40 countries worldwide. While SantaCon has already taken place on Saturday in many states and countries, including Maryland, San Francisco, Colorado, and Canada, the event is still making its way around the rest of the world. See Pictures and Read More from CNN here.