Thomas Rhett’s Famous Dad Will Join Him at Summerfest – Ryan Hurd Will, Too

Rhett Akins, Ryan Hurd to join Thomas Rhett at Summerfest
Summerfest announced, Wednesday, that Rhett Akins and Ryan Hurd will perform alongside Thomas Rhett, at the American Family Amphitheater, in Milwaukee this summer. It may be an even bigger “family affair,” as Hurd is married to country music star, Maren Morris.
Rhett Akins is Thomas Rhett’s famous father. Akins has been performing since 1995, when he dropped his first album, A Thousand Memories. The album produced four chart singles, including the country classic, “That Ain’t My Truck.”
The three will perform on July 9, the last day of Summerfest, in Wisconsin’s largest city, along the shore of Lake Michigan.