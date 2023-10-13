Thomas Rhett shared sweet memories of his wife, Lauren Akens

He wrote on Instagram Thursday (October 12th), “I can still remember what she looked like in first grade. I still remember how much taller than me she was at church camp in 6th grade. I still remember picking her up on our first date at 16. I still remember how fast my heart was beating when she walked down the aisle. Basically I remember it all so vividly. I can’t believe how much life we have gotten to share together.”

Although the pair met in elementary school and dated in high school, the relationship didn’t last. They reunited at Akins’ sister’s graduation party and wed in 2012 at the age of 22.

Check It Out