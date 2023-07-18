This Stinks: Onion Shortage Causes Prices to Grow

Onion Shortage Causes Prices to Spike in More Than 10 Countries

The price of onions has gone through the roof in at least 10 countries… Recent weather events and the Russia-Ukraine war have caused a shortage of the vegetable.

Among the hardest-hit places is the Philippines, where the price of onions has risen a whopping 700 percent since April 2022, according to the country’s agricultural department. That means residents now pay more for onions than they do for meat.

Extreme weather has also destroyed crops in parts of Europe, Africa, and Asia, which prompts them to ban onion exports; so they can hang onto the few they have left.

The situation has prompted the United Nations to issue a warning of an impending vegetable shortage.

And with extreme weather events occurring all over the world, a rep for the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization says the crisis will likely get worse, before it starts to improve.

How would an onion shortage affect the meals you eat?