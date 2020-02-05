This Is The No. 1 State For Singles Looking For Love
If dating has you down, and you dread the idea of being alone, perhaps a change of scenery would benefit your quest to find love.
According to Wallet Hub, Florida is the best place for singles in 2020 with the Sunshine State having the perfect mix of “Dating Opportunities,” “Dating Economics” and “Romance & Fun”.
New York was said to be more romantic and California can claim more opportunities to meet someone, but both were found to be very expensive. Illinois residents don’t fret, Illinois is #7 on the list.
On the opposite side, after crunching the figures on 29 key indicators of dating-friendliness, West Virginia ranked at the bottom of the survey.
Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 best states for singles according to WTSP in Tampa:
1. Florida
2. California
3. Texas
4. New York
5. Pennsylvania
6. Ohio
7. Illinois