98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

This Fall: Massive Test of the Emergency Alert System – You Need to Know THIS

August 30, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Share
This Fall: Massive Test of the Emergency Alert System – You Need to Know THIS
traffic warning sign – clear blue sky
There Will Be a Massive Test of The Emergency Alert System This Fall.  Here’s What You Need to Know
Get ready for a lot of simultaneously buzzing phones on October 4th.  There is going to be a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), that day.

According to The Messenger, FEMA is coordinating with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), to carry out the test – at approximately 1:20 p.m. [2:20 p.m. ET] on Wednesday, Oct. 4 – and it will be split into two portions.

The WEA portion of the test will be directed to all consumer cell phones.  This will be the third nationwide test, but the second test to all cellular devices.  The test message will display in either English or in Spanish, depending on the language settings of the wireless handset.

The message will read:  THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System.  No action is needed.”

The alerts are accompanied by a “unique tone and vibration” according to FEMA.

  • This will be the third nationwide test and the second to all cellular devices. Have you noticed any improvements or changes in the alert system over the years?
  • How reliable do you find the wireless emergency alert system? Have you ever experienced any technical issues with receiving these alerts?
  • How do you usually react when you receive emergency alerts? Do you immediately take action or wait for further information before responding?

(Headline News, FYI and Sports stories were compiled in part from reports by the Associated Press and Reuters.)

More about:
#4October2023-120pm
#EAS
#FCC
#FEMA
#Testing
#TheMessenger
#ThisIsATest
#WEA

Popular Posts

1

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
3

Randy Travis Announces “a Texas Heroes & Friends Tribute”
4

LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR TO CHICAGO and CINCINNATI NEXT SUMMER
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You

Recent Posts