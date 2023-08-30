This Fall: Massive Test of the Emergency Alert System – You Need to Know THIS

Get ready for a lot of simultaneously buzzing phones on October 4th. There is going to be a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), that day.

According to The Messenger, FEMA is coordinating with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), to carry out the test – at approximately 1:20 p.m. [2:20 p.m. ET] on Wednesday, Oct. 4 – and it will be split into two portions.

The WEA portion of the test will be directed to all consumer cell phones. This will be the third nationwide test, but the second test to all cellular devices. The test message will display in either English or in Spanish, depending on the language settings of the wireless handset.

The message will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The alerts are accompanied by a “unique tone and vibration” according to FEMA.

This will be the third nationwide test and the second to all cellular devices. Have you noticed any improvements or changes in the alert system over the years?

