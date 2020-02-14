This Break-Up-Themed Bar Has Drinks with Names Like ‘Ghosted’ and Shows Break-Up Movies on the Wall
If love is not in the cards for you this Valentines Day, you might want to think about heading to LA to the “Break-up Bar”. This Los Angeles bar, rightfully called “BreakUp Bar,” is a great V-Day outing if you’re not about the flowers and chocolate. Most importantly, the menu at this bar sounds perfect for the occasion. The selection of cocktails includes drinks with funny but fitting names like the “I Dealt with Your Parents for Years,” the “Serious Baggage,” and the “Ghosted.” There are also select bottles of champagne to choose from, if you’d rather pop bubbly instead.
While the menu items sound amazing, it’s the ambiance of BreakUp Bar that makes it sound like the ideal option for anyone who’s single or fresh out of a relationship on Valentine’s Day. There’s an eight-foot “Wall of Broken Relationships” where people can air out their grievances about their past lovers. The bar shares some quotes from the wall on their Instagram page and complaints like “Shave your neckbeard!” and “When you ordered a chocolate milk at a Mexican restaurant, I knew something was off” are just the tip of the iceberg.
There are also iconic break-up movies projected on a wall in the bar, so the ~vibe~ is for sure on point. You can make a reservation for BreakUp Bar online to ensure you get a table, and each $20 reservation comes with a complimentary sparkling wine flight or cocktail. Here’s the complete story and pictures from Delish.