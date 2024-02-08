98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

There’s 500,000 Pounds of Human Garbage on the Moon

February 8, 2024 11:00AM CST
“Honey, Please Pick Up All That Garbage on our Moon!”
Human beings have left 500,000 pounds of human garbage on the moon.  That now leads scientists to say we have entered a new epoch – which will be defined by our impact on our nearby lunar body.

The next frontier might involve space tourism and mining on the moon.

The space race is evolving into space industrialization,” the Lunar Resources Registry claims.  According to NASA, the moon holds resources like water, helium-3, and rare metals.  We’re greedy; so you know we’ll be diggin’ around, up there.

But we’d better start cleaning up our act.

We’ve already got tons of broken equipment floating around in space.

