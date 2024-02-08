There’s 500,000 Pounds of Human Garbage on the Moon

Human beings have left 500,000 pounds of human garbage on the moon. That now leads scientists to say we have entered a new epoch – which will be defined by our impact on our nearby lunar body.

The next frontier might involve space tourism and mining on the moon.

“The space race is evolving into space industrialization,” the Lunar Resources Registry claims. According to NASA, the moon holds resources like water, helium-3, and rare metals. We’re greedy; so you know we’ll be diggin’ around, up there.

But we’d better start cleaning up our act.

We’ve already got tons of broken equipment floating around in space.

