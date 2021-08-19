      Weather Alert

The Wealthiest ‘Self-Made’ Woman of 2021: Dolly Parton

Aug 19, 2021 @ 12:09pm
DECEMBER 1980: Country singer Dolly Parton acts in a scene from the movie "9 to 5" which was released on December 19, 1980. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton Makes Forbes’ List Of Richest Self-Made Women

Dolly Parton has been named to Forbes magazine’s America’s Richest Self-Made Women‘s 2021 edition. The producer and star of the hit movie “9 to 5” is the only musician to be added to the list this year with a reported net worth of $350 million.

The publication writes, “In a year when most of the music industry slowed down, the country singer and co-owner of amusement park Dollywood was busier than ever:  She wrote a song inspired by her experience during the pandemic, released her first holiday album in 30 years and starred in a Netflix film, Christmas on the Square.

Arguably her most important contribution:  A $1 million donation that helped fund Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine research.”

The only other celebrity on this year’s Self-Made Women list is supermodel Cindy Crawford.

