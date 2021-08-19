The Wealthiest ‘Self-Made’ Woman of 2021: Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton has been named to Forbes magazine’s America’s Richest Self-Made Women‘s 2021 edition. The producer and star of the hit movie “9 to 5” is the only musician to be added to the list this year with a reported net worth of $350 million.
The publication writes, “In a year when most of the music industry slowed down, the country singer and co-owner of amusement park Dollywood was busier than ever: She wrote a song inspired by her experience during the pandemic, released her first holiday album in 30 years and starred in a Netflix film, Christmas on the Square.
Arguably her most important contribution: A $1 million donation that helped fund Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine research.”
The only other celebrity on this year’s Self-Made Women list is supermodel Cindy Crawford.
