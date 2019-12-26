The wait is over!

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: A wax figure of Star Wars character Yoda on display at 'Star Wars At Madame Tussauds' on May 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
If you like this guy, how about the little version? Disney is taking pre-orders now for the new Baby Yoda plush doll. The 11-inch doll will arrive in March. Baby Yoda has become a global superstar since “The Mandolorian” launched on Disney-plus, and Baby Yoda products have been selling out, including shirts, puzzles and tote bags. The official figurines will be available in May, including a talking Baby Yoda.