‘The Voice’ Judge ‘Chance The Rapper’ May Collaborate with Country Star

Chance The Rapper: Open to Country Music Collaboration

Chance the Rapper says he’s looking forward to working with a country music artist.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, on Monday, Jimmy praised our fellow Chicagoan’s rock/country version of Nelly’s 2002 song “Hot in Herre,” as part of his game show ‘That’s My Jam’ in January 2022.

The talk show host then went on to question Chance – who’s real name is Chancelor Bennett – about whether he would consider making a country song. And Chance is a judge for the 23rd season of The Voice. It’s the last one with Blake Shelton.

“Maybe. My brain is moving fast,” he responded, to which Jimmy pointed out that the star shook his head as he replied. “You know what, I would do it if I could do it with who I consider to be the most important country star of our time, the incomparable… Nelly. He’s an amazing artist. He made ‘Hot in Herre,’ which to me, is naturally a country song. He’s got some country classics. I would do that in a second.”

Which country star would you like to see Chance team up with?