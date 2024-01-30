The ‘Swelce’ Effect: Super Bowl LVIII Ticket Prices are Through the Roof
January 30, 2024 11:30AM CST
Super Bowl LVIII Ticket Prices are Through the Roof… Wonder Why? LOL
Super Bowl LVIII tickets are selling for crazy prices on the secondary market.
The average price is over $10,000 for one ticket.
This is a 291% increase over the past decade.
The most expensive ticket being sold on the secondary market is priced at $47,500.
How much would you spend on Super Bowl tickets if your team was in the game?
More about: