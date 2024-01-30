98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

The ‘Swelce’ Effect: Super Bowl LVIII Ticket Prices are Through the Roof

January 30, 2024 11:30AM CST
Share
The ‘Swelce’ Effect: Super Bowl LVIII Ticket Prices are Through the Roof
An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Super Bowl LVIII Ticket Prices are Through the Roof…  Wonder Why?  LOL

Super Bowl LVIII tickets are selling for crazy prices on the secondary market.

The average price is over $10,000 for one ticket.

This is a 291% increase over the past decade.

The most expensive ticket being sold on the secondary market is priced at $47,500.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

 

 

How much would you spend on Super Bowl tickets if your team was in the game?

More about:
#Let'sTakeAMo-Ment

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Scenery and Images Make Us Crave THIS
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
5

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: An Egg a Day Keeps the Doctor Away?

Recent Posts