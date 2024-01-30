The ‘Swelce’ Effect: Super Bowl LVIII Ticket Prices are Through the Roof

An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Super Bowl LVIII Ticket Prices are Through the Roof… Wonder Why? LOL

Super Bowl LVIII tickets are selling for crazy prices on the secondary market.

The average price is over $10,000 for one ticket.

This is a 291% increase over the past decade.

The most expensive ticket being sold on the secondary market is priced at $47,500.

How much would you spend on Super Bowl tickets if your team was in the game?