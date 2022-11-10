The Secret To Thanksgiving Turkey

Turkey is arguably the star of Thanksgiving. But sometimes cooking one is stressful, a pain, and overall hard work. But we have tips to help make your experience better. According to one expert, mayonnaise is a secret ingredient you can add to your bird. The New York Times says about mayonnaise: “Easy to get and a cinch to use, the oil-based emulsion helps spread fat-soluble ingredients like garlic, sage, parsley, and lemon all over the bird, and then keeps them clinging to the meat instead of melting into the bottom of the pan, as a compound butter would.” They also suggest instead of cooking a big turkey, people can cook and serve turkey parts, like the legs or just the breasts. They also share recipes for dishes like buttermilk-brined turkey, dry-brined turkey, and turkey with orange and sage.