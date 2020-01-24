The NFL Says No To Super Bowl Tailgating @ Super Bowl LIV
A scoreboards is seen during a tour of Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, ahead of a NFL Super Bowl LIV football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
If you’re lucky enough to be heading to the Super Bowl in Miami, leave your tailgating items — chairs, tents, grills — at home. The NFL has imposed a no-tailgating policy in and around Miami Garden’s Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl Sunday, which takes place on February 2nd between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told CNN affiliate WFOR, “This is not anything new and has been the same for previous Super Bowls, including those in Miami. Fans are to park in their allotted spot and may not have a grill or erect tents.” Super Bowl attendees with parking passes may still bring food and drinks to enjoy before the game, but may not set up anything outside of their vehicle. Parking passes at Hard Rock Stadium cost $120 for a standard vehicle and are already sold out. Here’s the complete story from CNN.