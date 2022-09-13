98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

The Most Beautiful U.S. Road Trips to Take This Fall

September 13, 2022 5:08PM CDT
Historic Home in Autumn

If you’re looking to do a road trip this fall, why not add some beautiful views?

According to MatadorNetwork.com, these are the most beautiful U.S. road trips to take this fall:

Washington’s Cascade Loop

The top of the Rockies Byway in Colorado

Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia and North Carolina

Scenic Shorelines in Michigan’s Upper Penninsula

The Shawangunk Scenic Byway in New York City

Vermont’s Green Mountain Scenic Byway

