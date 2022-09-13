The Most Beautiful U.S. Road Trips to Take This Fall
September 13, 2022 5:08PM CDT
Historic Home in Autumn
If you’re looking to do a road trip this fall, why not add some beautiful views?
According to MatadorNetwork.com, these are the most beautiful U.S. road trips to take this fall:
Washington’s Cascade Loop
The top of the Rockies Byway in Colorado
Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia and North Carolina
Scenic Shorelines in Michigan’s Upper Penninsula
The Shawangunk Scenic Byway in New York City
Vermont’s Green Mountain Scenic Byway