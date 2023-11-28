98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

The Late Show Cancels This Week’s Shows – Stephen Colbert Recovers from Appendicitis

November 28, 2023 12:00PM CST
‘THE LATE SHOW’ IS CANCELLED THIS WEEK AFTER STEPHEN COLBERT SUFFERS RUPTURED APPENDIX:  Deadline reports that Stephen Colbert is recovering from a ruptured appendix and has cancelled all episodes of The Late Show this week as a result.

Guests, who had been scheduled to appear, include Barbara StreisandJennifer GarnerPatrick StewartJon Batiste, and Kelsey Grammer.

Here’s the funny way Colbert posted about it, on Instagram.

A message from Stephen:

Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week.  I’m sure you’re thinking, “Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?” Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix.  I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me.  Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas.

