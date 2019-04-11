The Internet In Meltdown over Lion King Trailer
By Todd Boss
|
Apr 11, 2019 @ 4:09 PM

Scar’s Appearance In The Live-Action “Lion King” Trailer Has The Internet In Meltdown Lion King fans are excited about the upcoming release of the live action film. However, some fans have viewed the trailer and are disappointed with the look of one of the characters in the movie. The Lion Scar was much more heavier and scarier looking in the animated film compared to the live action film. On social media those same fans picked apart Scar’s features and were asking for a recasting for the famous lion. What do you think of Scar’s new appearance?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Woman Crashes Car Because of Spider A Paid Internship for a ‘Candy Taster’ Also Comes with a Bonus . . . a Year’s Worth of Free Candy Jason Aldean Calls it a Great Run, Keith Urban Humbled by Entertainer Win “Avengers: Endgame” Is Already Setting Ticket Sales Records Country Stars Share Tributes to Earl Thomas Conley The Country Rundown
Comments