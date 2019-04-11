The Internet In Meltdown over Lion King Trailer

Scar’s Appearance In The Live-Action “Lion King” Trailer Has The Internet In Meltdown Lion King fans are excited about the upcoming release of the live action film. However, some fans have viewed the trailer and are disappointed with the look of one of the characters in the movie. The Lion Scar was much more heavier and scarier looking in the animated film compared to the live action film. On social media those same fans picked apart Scar’s features and were asking for a recasting for the famous lion. What do you think of Scar’s new appearance?