The Dirt: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Love Mushrooms…

April 27, 2023 12:37PM CDT
Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani BBMAs 2020

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Forage for Mushrooms on Cute Outdoorsy Date:  ‘Eureka!’

Mr. & Mrs. Blake Shelton love to share their mushrooms.  They really dig looking for them, in the dirt on his ranch.

Gwen Stefani has posted pictures of her, mushroom hunting with Blake.  They show the two of them, two veterans of red carpet glamor shots, searching for mushrooms on a forest hike.

You better Instagram this.  There’s so many mushrooms around us right now that I’ve never even seen anything like this,” Blake said in the video.

As Gwen scans the area, she quickly finds many morel mushrooms.  Later, she revealed that Blake fried them up for dinner.

 

