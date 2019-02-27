The Best Beach in America Is…

This May 18, 2017 photo shows Siesta Beach on Siesta Key in Sarasota, Fla. Siesta Beach is No. 1 on the list of best beaches for the summer of 2017 compiled by Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, a professor at Florida International University. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TripAdvisor has named Clearwater Beach in Florida as the best beach in America.

It is the second year in a row that Clearwater Beach gets the honor. It was also ranked as the sixth best beach in the world.

The rest of the top 5 best beaches are Ka’anapali Beach in Maui, Panama City Beach, Saint Pete Beach, and Pensacola Beach all in Florida.

The rankings are based upon TripAdvisor traveler reviews over the last 12 months. Here’s the Top 10 list from the Tampa Bay Times.