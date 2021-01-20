The Angriest States in America
Best Life, a lifestyle website, set out to determine the angriest state in America. They used National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics and insurance data to calculate each state’s fatal accidents involved road rage. They combined that with Wired magazine’s investigation into what percentage of each state’s internet comments were angry and toxic over a 16-month period. Then they threw in the FBI’s hate crime data and came up with an algorithm to see how each state scored on a 100-point scale Anger Index. Here’s the complete story from Yahoo News.
The Angriest States:
1. Alabama – Anger Index Score: 100.00
2. Colorado – Anger Index Score: 73.32
3. South Carolina – Anger Index Score: 70.42
4. Indiana – Anger Index Score: 64.20
5. Vermont – Anger Index Score: 55.34
6. Washington – Anger Index Score: 46.90
7. Connecticut – Anger Index Score: 43.08
8. New Jersey – Anger Index Score: 42.83
9. Massachusetts – Anger Index Score: 37.39
10. Michigan – Anger Index Score: 33.08
The Least Angry States:
38. ILLINOIS -Anger Index Score 10.91
41. Arkansas – Anger Index Score: 8.97
42. West Virginia – Anger Index Score: 7.27
43. Mississippi – Anger Index Score: 7.05
44. Pennsylvania – Anger Index Score: 6.58
45. Maryland – Anger Index Score: 5.58
46. Idaho – Anger Index Score: 5.55
47. New Hampshire – Anger Index Score: 5.26
48. Wyoming – Anger Index Score: 1.37
49. Kentucky – Anger Index Score: 0.00
50. Oklahoma – Anger Index Score: 0.00