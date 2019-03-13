The ACMs Have Launched a Diversity Task Force

Host Reba McEntire speaks at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Academy of Country Music has launched a diversity task force that will, quote, “examine barriers and biases affecting women and underrepresented groups in country music.”

This is clearly a response to the bad press they’re getting for failing to have any female Entertainer of the Year nominees in the past two years . . . and for having NO female winners of that award since Taylor Swift back in 2011.

The task force will offer recommendations about how to change things up in the academy as well as the “industry at large.” They’ll be announcing more details later this month.

In other ACM news: The first round of performers have been announced for next month’s show.

They are: Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and George Strait . . . plus a performance from the show’s host, Reba McEntire.