Temper Tracker? Amazon’s New Fitness Tracker Analyzes Your Voice – Tells You If You’re Being a Jerk

Amazon’s new “Halo” fitness tracker can listen to your voice, analyze your mood, and tell you if you’re being a JERK or not. It’s supposed to help with communication skills at work, and in relationships.
Maybe you don’t need your watch to count steps. Maybe you want it to help you win ARGUMENTS. Think of this as a kind of “Temper Tracker,” to get your halo back on, straight – be an angel, again.
The A.I. in it analyzes your voice, and tells you what you sound like to other people. Things like “happy,” “hopeful,” “confused,” “worried,” “affectionate,” “bored,” and “apologetic.” And it’s supposed to help with communication skills at work, as well as in relationships.
The promo video really focuses on the relationship part. There’s a guy sleeping on the couch, after a fight with his wife. Then he checks his Halo app – realizes he wasn’t being supportive – and apologizes to her.
It also does normal stuff, like counting steps and tracking your sleep patterns. It’ll cost $99 on Amazon, but you can request “early access” and get it for $65 right now.
You also have to subscribe to the tracking app for $4 per month. But the first six months are free.
(So, who needs this more, men or women? And if your spouse gave you one for Christmas, would you be happy or offended? Couldn’t they use it against you to win fights? Like, “See, even the robot thinks you’re wrong!”)