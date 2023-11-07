TAYLOR SWIFT TAKES 8 OF THE TOP 10 SLOTS

Taylor Swift‘s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) debuted with the biggest sales week in years, becoming her 13th number one album, and it was announced Monday that the record also occupies 7 of the top 10 slots on Billboard’s Hot 100. Including the Lover hit “Cruel Summer,” Swift took 8 of the top 10 on this week’s chart. Leading the way at No. 1 was the vault track “Is It Over Now?,” which dethroned “Cruel Summer” for the top spot. “Now That We Don’t Talk” took second, Slut!” was third, and “Say Don’t Go” was fifth. Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” took fourth and prevented Swift from dominating the entire top-five. This is only the second time women earned the entire Top-10.

The first was just last year, after Swift released Midnights and became the only artist to take the entirety of the top 10 for herself.